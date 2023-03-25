Raphael Varane open to finishing his career at Manchester United

Manchester United centre back Raphael Varane says he is open spending the rest of his career at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner has just turned 30 and is looking to make the most of the coming years, as he approaches the twilight of his glittering career.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, the Frenchman was asked on where he sees himself when he decides to hang up his boots.

“I will finish my career either in Madrid, Manchester or Lens. For sure I won’t do another club. But Madrid, it seems complicated to me. The most likely today is that I finish Manchester or Lens,” said Varane.

The classy defender has been back to his best this season, after a stuttering first campaign in Manchester.

Rapha believes his return to form has coincided with having a solid pre-season, allowing him to build his fitness to the required level.

“This season it’s going well because I had a full pre-season! How long had it been since I had this happened to me? The last few seasons we always finished later and started earlier,” he said.

Varane went onto to say how much he is enjoying life in England and playing for United has relit his spark for performing and winning at the highest level.

“In England each victory brings great satisfaction because the energy expenditure is enormous. It’s a different game of football and it has rekindled my passion and desire to win every game,” he admits.

The Frenchman believes the average level of opponent in the Premier League is much higher than he experienced in Spain, with every game providing a test.

“The level of competitiveness in England is incredible. We played the fifth in La Liga [Bétis Sevilla] and the last in the Premier League [Southampton] the same week and frankly it’s hard to know what was the most difficult game,” he said.

Rapha’s retirement from international football will be welcomed by United boss Erik ten Hag, who will be hoping Varane can continue his fine form for the rest of the season and beyond.

The partnership forged with Lisandro Martinez has been the bedrock behind United’s resurgance this season and the pair will be key in Ten Hag’s quest for more silverware and a top four finish come the end of May.