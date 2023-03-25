Rasmus Højlund: Manchester United interested in signing Atalanta striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund.

The 20 year old is having a promising season in the Serie A, scoring seven goals in 23 appearances.

He was on fire for Denmark in the 2024 Euro qualifiers, scoring a hat trick against Finland.

Hojlund is an explosive striker and has been compared to Erlind Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 20 year old striker.

Hojlund is a lifelong United fan who revealed that moving to Old Trafford would be a dream.

In January, he said: “Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan.”

“So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course, that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

His impressive performances would have attracted plenty of interest from top European clubs.

Atalanta reportedly value him at around £23-31 million.

Erik ten Hag is looking at strengthening the centre forward position at United.

While Hojlund would not be a marquee name that sells shirts, he could develop into a special player.

