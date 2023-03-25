Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani lodges a second bid for Manchester United



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has reportedly lodged his second bid to buy Manchester United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), the Qataris have placed their bid overnight.

The finer details have been ironed out now.

“The Qatari bid for United remained outstanding on Friday night, but sources close to the group were adamant that it would be forthcoming, and so it proved overnight.”

“It had been thought that the team working on an offer from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani would submit their bid before closing of business on Friday.”

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the only parties to have made public offers.

After it was reported that duo missed Wednesday’s bid deadline, Man United fans all over social media were left surprised.

Both of them asked for an extension to the previous deadline set by the Glazers.

Yesterday, The Athletic reported that Ratcliffe asked for more time. The Qatari sheikh then decided to withhold his bid too.

The Glazers are said to be demanding an unrealistic price, north of £6 billion.

While neither bid is expected to be close to their asking price, it is to be seen if they do budge from their demands.

