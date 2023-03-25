Thomas Tuchel wants Man United target Harry Kane as marquee signing for Bayern Munich



German transfer expert Christian Falk claims that Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as head coach of Bayern Munich could have a significant impact on where Harry Kane will be playing football next season.

Kane is reportedly refusing to sign a new deal with Spurs and is keen to join a club where he can play at the highest level.

Manchester United are desperate to sign a quality striker and Kane is widely reported to be on or near the top of manager Erik ten Hag’s wish list.

Bayern are also in dire need of a striker, having never properly replaced Robert Lewandowski.

But rumours linking them with Kane had been lukewarm whilst Julian Nagelsmann was their coach.

Nagelsmann has now departed, however, and was immediately replaced by former Chelsea boss Tuchel. And in his Caughtoffside column, Falk notes that “when you have a new manager, you have to fulfil his wishes, perhaps at least one.

“Tuchel [is] a big fan of Harry Kane and if there had been a chance to bring him to Chelsea, he would have done so immediately.

“I think this opportunity to have Kane at Bayern Munich would be the thing for Tuchel.

“Ultimately, the chance to get Kane in is bigger now that Tuchel has joined the club and I think there will be something in the summer now.”

If Kane is chasing silverware then on the one hand, Bayern can offer a copper-bottomed guarantee of delivering it.

However, the England man may want to be challenging for trophies in bigger leagues than the Bundesliga, with the Premier League widely considered to be the best in the world.

And with Manchester City already having Erling Haaland and north London rivals Arsenal in all likelihood being ruled out, United could offer the best chance of fulfilling the 30 year old’s dream, even if the big guns of Bayern come calling.