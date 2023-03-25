Tony Mowbray compares Amad Diallo to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has compared Amad Diallo to Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

Amad is currently on loan at Sunderland and has impressed the Black Cats boss this season.

Speaking to MUTV, Mowbray praised the on-loan youngster and said that he has the ability to play almost anywhere on the pitch.

“He can play wide, he can play inside, he can play deep. I think he can play centre-midfield for us in the Championship, you know. Just give him the ball and he very rarely loses it,” said Mowbray.

The veteran manager then drew a comparison with United’s Fernandes, claiming he sees similarities in the way the pair operate.

“I see United games, I watch a lot of football, and Bruno plays a bit of everywhere, off the right sometimes, inside as a 10 or as a running 8, he can play deep and link the midfield up. Amad is a similar type of footballer,” he said.

Amad has enjoyed a fine season on Wearside and will be key if Sunderland are to finish in the play-off places, which is still possible at this stage.

Mowbray’s side currently sit in eleventh place and have a seven-point gap to make up if they are to catch Millwall in sixth.

Amad has scored nine times so far this season and will be looking to add to that tally in the remaining eight games of Sunderland’s season.

The tricky winger’s superlative form has earned him a recall to his national side and will no doubt have caught the eye of United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Ivory Coast international will be desperate to make his mark at Old Trafford next season, after struggling to get his United career off the ground since his big money move from Atalanta in January 2021.

Amad has made nine appearances for United, scoring just once in the Europa League against AC Milan.

