Victor Lindelof impresses for Sweden despite humbling 3-0 defeat at Belgium’s hands



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof played all 90 minutes as Sweden suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Belgium yesterday.

The two sides met at the Friends Arena in a Euro 2024 qualifiers match.

Former United striker Romelu Lukaku scored all three goals in what was a sensational hat-trick from the Inter Milan man.

Nevertheless, Lindelof mustered an impressive personal performance that will do little to console him in the midst of such a defeat.

Lindelof made four clearances during the time he was on the pitch.

He made one tackle and blocked one shot.

The Swedish defender was astute in his personal defensive duels and challenges. Out of the two ground duels he delved into, the 28-year-old emerged on top on one occasion.

Lindelof had far better luck in the air where his dominance was on full display. He won all his three duels aerially.

The United number two registered 80 touches of the ball and a superb pass accuracy of 90%. Lindelof’s technical ability on the ball has always been a strength.

Out of the six long balls he tried to ping to his teammates, four were successfully delivered.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

As Janne Andersson’s men prepare to take on Azerbaijan on Monday, Lindelof will be keen to muster another decent display which will help his side grab a win.

Lindelof recently cast doubts over his future at the Theatre of Dreams amidst a struggle to nail down a regular starting spot under Erik ten Hag.

With top clubs in Europe undoubtedly keeping a close eye on his situation, Lindelof remarked that come the end of the season, he will sit down with United bosses to re-evaluate his situation and determine where he stands.

Going by his personal display against Belgium, it may yet be that Lindelof still has something to offer the team and that talk of his exit at the moment may be premature.

