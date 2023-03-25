Wout Weghorst: Manchester United striker subbed on after just 30 minutes in 4-0 thrashing v France



Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst was subbed on after 30 minutes for Netherlands in their’ 4-0 defeat to France in the 2024 Euro qualifiers.

The Dutch were 3-0 down in 22 minutes, as the World Cup finalists came out firing on all cylinders.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamencano and Kylian Mbappe put Didier Deschamps’s side an unassailable lead.

Weghorst was brought on to create an instant impact and spark a comeback.

Unfortunately, it did not change much as they went on to lose the match 4-0.

It was the worst possible start for new Holland manager Ronald Koeman, who’s in his second spell as Dutch coach, having replaced Louis van Gaal after the World Cup.

Weghorst has had a mixed time at Old Trafford so far.

He was brought in on loan to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January but has yet to consistently find the back of the net.

Despite helping the team in other areas, Weghorst still needs to gain the clinical edge of a number nine.

He has scored only two goals in 15 games for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Dutchman will be looking to improve his numbers in the final few months of the season if he wants to stay at United beyond his loan period.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.