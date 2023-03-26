Andy Cole urges Manchester United to ditch Harry Kane pursuit for Victor Osimhen



Manchester United legend Andy Cole has advised his former club to abandon their transfer pursuit for Harry Kane and instead focus all their efforts on signing Victor Osimhen.

The two world-class goalscorers – Kane and Osimhen are at the top of United’s wishlist when the summer transfer window opens.

Kane, who recently broke Wayne Rooney‘s record to become England’s all-time goalscorer, is out of contract in June 2024.

There is uncertainty over whether the Three Lions captain will put pen to paper over fresh terms that will keep him at the North London outfit beyond the end of his current deal.

United have a golden opportunity to sign Kane considering the mess at the club.

The likelihood of Kane looking for alternate employers this season is enhanced by the chaos at Tottenham, brought about by the imminent sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss’ tenure with the Lily Whites is not looking promising after his brutal tirade at the club board and the players over what he perceived as a lack of winning mentality and the desire to do what it takes to become successful.

The Peoples Person however reported that the Red Devils are wary of engaging in a battle of attrition against Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over Kane’s signature.

Levy has a no-nonsense reputation when it comes to transfer dealings. The British businessman is believed to harbour reservations about letting his star talisman join a direct Premier League rival.

Osimhen on the other hand gave an interview where he laid bare his desire to remain in Naples for many years and help usher Gli Azzurri to their next era of success.

The Serie A top-scorer also reiterated his love for Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti. Nevertheless, the Nigerian is on record saying that his ultimate dream is to play in the Premier League.

According to Andy Cole, United will be best served by training their sights on Osimhen as opposed to Kane.

“Kane is 30 years old next season and Osimhen is currently 24 years old and he’s already done a lot at his age too. Italian football is difficult but there will be no doubts that he can adapt to the Premier League.

“If Manchester United want to pay £100million for a 24-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to look at it in the long-term. The only value Manchester United can get from Kane is if he can win them the Premier League.”

The treble winner further pointed out, “Meanwhile, Osimhen is near the same age as Erling Haaland and look what he’s doing at the moment.

“If Haaland stays at Manchester City for another four years, he’ll still be worth £100million or more, so it depends on what Manchester United are looking for.”

From the outside looking in, it feels that whatever choice United take will be the right one. Both Kane and Osimhen are lethal strikers capable of taking the Red Devils to the next level.

Both will cost a fortune, with Aurelio De Laurentiis an equally astute negotiator as the stubborn Levy.

The final decision will of course rest with Ten Hag and which option he feels is the best fit for the brand of football he is keen to implement at the Theatre of Dreams.

