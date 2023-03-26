Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot feature for Portugal in 6-0 obliteration of Luxembourg



Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot were in action as Portugal cruised to a 6-0 Euro 2024 qualifier victory against Luxembourg.

Former United striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for the Seleçao on their way to the emphatic win. Goals from Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao sealed the win for Roberto Martinez’s men.

Central to Portugal’s attacking masterclass was Bruno Fernandes.

Playing in his favoured playmaking role, Fernandes registered an assist for Ronaldo’s second goal.

The midfielder had 64 touches of the ball during the 75 minutes he was on the pitch for Roberto Martinez’s side.

He had a pass accuracy of 83% and contributed going forward with three key passes.

The 28-year-old was successful with one out of his three crossing attempts and five out of the seven long balls he tried to ping to his fellow countrymen.

Fernandes created one big chance. Defensively, the United number eight was solid. He won three out of five of his duels on the ground. He made three tackles and intercepted the ball twice.

Fernandes would have certainly been pleased with what was a decent performance from himself as the international break draws to a close.

Dalot was one of the changes Martinez made to the starting XI, with the defender preferred ahead of Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Dalot saw out the entire game. He had 58 touches and a pass success rate of 86%. The right-back blocked one shot and won as many ground duels.

He made two clearances and like Fernandes, only one tackle.

As club football returns, Dalot getting valuable minutes under his belt will do him a world of good.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

