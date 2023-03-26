Casemiro captains Brazil and scores but Morocco win the day

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro celebrated his appointment as captain of Brazil in style yesterday as he bagged a goal against Morocco in Tangier.

The international friendly ended in a 2-1 victory for the African side, with goals from Boufal and Sabiri.

It was their first ever victory over Brazil.

The Moroccans proved that reaching the semi-final of the World Cup, one stage further than the Seleção, was no fluke as they were worthy winners of the bad-tempered tie.

Casemiro’s goal had an element of luck to it as it bobbled under goalkeeper Bounou, a third howler of the night from the normally reliable pair of hands.

Another United star playing for Brazil was Alex Telles, currently on loan at Sevilla.

He played the full 90 minutes at left back and was one of the few Brazil stars who could hold his head up on the night.

Antony also took part in the game, coming on in the 64th minute for Rony.

Unfortunately for the United man, little went his way on the night in what was a less than impressive performance.

Casemiro’s captaincy came when regular skipper Thiago Silva was ruled out with injury.

United will be grateful to have both Antony and Casemiro back from international duty without injury, although the latter now has to serve three more games of a four match ban after two straight red cards.

He will miss United’s top four battle against Newcastle a week today, then two home games against Brentford and Everton on the 5th and 8th April.