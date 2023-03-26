Gabri Veiga: Celta Vigo president confirms Manchester United target will leave during the summer



Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourino has confirmed that highly-coveted midfielder Gabri Veiga will leave Estadio de Balaídos when the summer transfer window opens.

United retain a heavy interest in Veiga and would like to add the Spaniard to their ranks.

The Peoples Person reported earlier this month that Celta Vigo are keen to offer the 20-year-old a new deal to see his current £35m release clause doubled.

It seems that Celta Vigo have given up on this pursuit if Mourino’s comments are anything to go by.

Los Celestes’s president said via The Mirror, “We don’t want him to leave, but I know of the offers he has received, and it is impossible for us to pay this money to keep him in our club.”

“The choice will be with the player, and we accept that, but the club that wants Gabri will have to pay the buyout clause in June.”

As per The Mirror, the Red Devils are currently leading the chase to secure Veiga’s services.

It was, however, relayed that the player is prioritising a switch to Real Madrid. The Santiago Bernabeu is his preferred destination. Before deciding where his immediate future lies, he will consult Los Blancos to determine their stand on signing him.

Veiga also has admirers beyond England and Spain. According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have joined the hotly-contested race to get the midfield sensation.

The Italian national sports newspaper details that there is an acceptance Premier League clubs are leading the way, but Napoli view Veiga as a perfect fit for them in the middle of the park.

The Serie A table-toppers have already expressed interest in the Celta Vigo star.

AS points out that Veiga and his entourage are focused on getting him the best agents and legal representation. There is a mad rush for the player, with multiple agencies aware of how much such a talent could fetch in the market.

Veiga’s contract with his current representatives ends this Sunday. From then, he will be free to work with whomever he pleases.

It’s looking increasingly likely that someone will trigger Veiga’s release clause. Whether this will be, United is another thing entirely. That Erik ten Hag’s side needs midfield reinforcements is undisputable, and Veiga fits the mould of a reliable playmaker with plenty of room for development.

