Harry Maguire backs up his big talk with mesmerizing England performance against Ukraine



Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire played all 90 minutes as England beat Ukraine by two goals to nil.

England’s goals came through record goalscorer Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. With Luke Shaw suspended after picking up a red card against Italy on Thursday, Maguire was United’s only representative in the Three Lions’ starting XI.

The 30-year-old slotted next to Manchester City’s John Stones in a defensive quartet also consisting of Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker.

Maguire made one tackle.

He won only one of the two ground duels he found himself in. Aerially, he was a towering figure. He was successful in two of his challenges.

The United number five registered 92 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 92%.

The centre-back was exemplary in his distribution of the ball and spraying of long passes. Out of the 14 long balls he attempted, 10 found his teammates.

Maguire blocked one shot and has as many shots on target to his name.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The United man’s performance was the first since his blusterous interview with The Times, in which he talked himself up.

During the interview, Maguire repeatedly pointed out that he has nothing to prove to anyone at this level and that he is still an influential figure both in the England set-up and within Old Trafford.

He said, “I’ve proven myself to Gareth, who works with a wide range of centre-backs. He has the choice of all the English centre-backs in the country and I play, every time I’m available, I’ve been in the team.”

“I’m sure if you ask the rest of the lads they know what I bring to the team. I’m 30 years old but I shouldn’t really need to prove myself at this level.”

While Maguire is right in his statement that he is a trusted Southgate lieutenant, the same can not be said in a United shirt. Erik ten Hag has shown a clear preference for Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane and rightly so. Maguire has had his fair share of chances to prove himself but his displays for United have been far from convincing.

As The Telegraph’s James Ducker points out, Maguire could do with a bit of humility and taking responsibility for his mistakes. It’s important for an individual, especially a leader as he claims to be, to acknowledge their shortcomings. Only then will he improve as a player and prove his critics wrong.

I couldn’t disagree more strongly with this statement. The best feel they have to prove themselves every single game https://t.co/wNc1R4ymob — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) March 25, 2023

Nevertheless, he has enjoyed a solid international break with England. Hopefully, this transmits to United when club football returns. With the business end of the season approaching, Ten Hag will require every player, even those accustomed to a secondary role, to be ready whenever called upon.

Maguire did well against both Italy and Ukraine. The objective is to continue this fine run as opposed to reserving them for England.

