Manchester United hold secret Romeo Lavia meeting in bid to get ahead of the competition



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s signing of Casemiro last summer was ridiculed at first but it has stood the test of time and is now considered an absolute masterstroke.

The Brazilian came in and instantly lifted the quality of United’s midfield play and whenever he plays, the Red Devils tend to play better.

The problem right now for Ten Hag to solve is find a quality alternative for the Brazil international. Casemiro has missed eight games due to three separate suspensions and it is likely he will receive more in English football.

Lavia could be on the move in the summer

It is imperative that the 20-time English league champions recruit another specialist defensive midfielder ahead of next season instead of having to depend on the erratic Scott McTominay or Fred.

There have been links with the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice and Joao Palhinha of Fulham. But it seems someone else might have edged ahead in the race to arrive at Old Trafford.

🔴😈 His father had a meeting with Manchester United representatives the week of the 13th March 😉 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) March 25, 2023

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is one of the most in-demand players at the moment considering his vast potential and the fact that the Saints are headed for the Championship.

He has been linked with United along with Chelsea and a return to Manchester City but it appears the Red Devils might have stolen a march over their rivals.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, United have held a meeting with the player’s father regarding a summer move.

Meeting with Lavia’s father

“His father had a meeting with Manchester United representatives the week of the 13th March,” the journalist tweeted.

Lavia has been one of the few shining lights for the Saints this season, with the 19-year-old making 24 appearances across all competitions in his breakthrough campaign.

He joined the St Mary’s outfit from City for around £14million last summer and Pep Guardiola’s side have the option of of buying him back for £40million.

However, that does not become active until 2024 which could United to acquire him earlier. He would certainly be a long-term star at the position and could learn from a legend in that position in Casemiro.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.