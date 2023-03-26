Manchester United midfield trio impress on international duty

The last round of international fixtures before the end of the season are in full swing and Manchester United players have been in fine form for their countries.

United’s trio of midfielders, particularly, have impressed in these first round of fixtures with stand-out performances for their national sides.

Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer both netted impressive braces in wins for Scotland and Austria, respectively, whilst Casemiro scored Brazil’s only goal in their defeat to World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Despite losing to Morocco, it was a special night for Casemiro as he captained his country for the first time.

Marcel Sabitzer also donned the captain’s armband for Austria, on what was his 69th cap for his country.

Former United interim-boss Ralf Rangnick is in charge of the Austrian side and believes Sabitzer’s move to United is the reason behind his fine form.

“Sabi’s performance was outstanding, you can’t say it any other way. He is simply a player with a lot of quality. I think the change did him good.

“He is literally flourishing, is very, very good. He has a lot more confidence than when he was at Bayern,” said Rangnick.

McTominay also grabbed the game against Cyprus by the scruff of its neck when he came on and his double ensured a smooth start to the qualifying campaign at Hampden Park.

The leadership qualities on display will have no doubt pleased United boss Erik ten Hag, as he looks to rebuild the confidence at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag regularity cites leadership as one of the main qualities he expects from his players and performances like these show the effect he is having.

The United boss will be hoping all of his players get through the second of the two fixtures unscathed and return to Manchester fit and firing, for what promises to be an exciting end to the campaign for United.

