Manchester United players evaluate their performance at Old Trafford

Manchester United Women won comfortably at Old Trafford this weekend, beating West Ham 4-0, but at half time it was 0-0 and fans were worried.

The United players themselves have evaluated the game, giving an honest assessment of that performance and pinpointing what the difference was in the end.

“I don’t think we played tremendously well in the first half but I think we put in a professional performance in the second half,” keeper Mary Earps said.

“I just don’t think we made it easy for ourselves in the quality of our play… we put ourselves in really tricky situations. In the second half we created much more chances and we put four of them away.”

Meanwhile, Ella Toone who assisted the Reds second goal told Sky Sports, “We made it more frustrating for ourselves. We kept the ball a lot but we weren’t progressing up the field, we weren’t playing with that personality and character we play with every week.”

In the second half United played with much more intensity and were less afraid to take on the shot, creating more chances.

“[In the second half] we came out and we played our football. It wasn’t much tactical [talk], it was just [about] ourselves, our personality,” Toone said of the half-time team talk.

“Playing with that personality, playing with that energy we pride ourselves on. It was more [about] the effort that we gave. It [the half-time message] worked!”

Another change that made a huge difference in the second half was the addition of Lucia Garcia who got on the scoresheet twice.

“When I came on I felt so good. I tried to be calm and confident, that’s what we saw on the pitch.”

United, although got off to a slow start, were ruthless in their 4-0 victory and Earps explains why.

“You can’t take your foot off the gas for a split second because 2-1, if they get back in the game it looks very different and suddenly you’re grounding out an ugly win.”

When speaking of the 27,919 fans that attended Old Trafford Earps grinned, “I feel like my ears are still ringing.”

Garcia added that they are “United’s 12th player on the pitch” as she spoke to MUTV following the game.

United will face Brighton in two games on the bounce, with an international break sandwiched between. Earps said “We’ve got to stay focused and just keep grinding out results.”

