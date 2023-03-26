Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae distances himself from move to Manchester United in the summer

Manchester United transfer target Kim Min-Jae has rubbished rumours of a move away from Napoli at the end of the season.

The South Korean has emerged as one of the leading central defenders in Europe this season, impressing at both domestic and international level.

Min-Jae has played a key role in Napoli’s charge toward the Serie A title, as well as enjoying a fine personal World Cup, in Qatar.

His excellent performances have put top clubs across the continent on high alert, with many hoping to lure the 26-year-old away from Naples in the summer.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, when asked about a potential switch, Min-Jae blasted any talk of an upcoming move.

“As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true. Now I’m focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense,” he said.

Min-Jae also admitted he found the constant talk of is future uncomfortable and pleaded for the stories to stop.

“It’s been four or years I have had these rumours. It’s uncomfortable. I wish you don’t spread those stories,” said Kim.

United boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be a keen admirer of the defender and was open to making him a part of his squad at Old Trafford for next season.

It’s expected one of Victor Lindelof or Harry Maguire are going to move on in the summer and Min-Jae would be a perfect replacement to provide cover and competition to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

The South Korean has all the tools to be a success in the Premier League and Ten Hag may still approach Napoli for his signature, despite his comments.

United will need a strong end to the season if they are going to lure top tier players to the club next season, with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance in the Premier League.