Perr Schuurs: Manchester United enter the race to sign Torino centre back



Manchester United have entered the race to sign Torino centre back Perr Schuurs.

According to tuttosport, many Premier League clubs, including United, have expressed an interest in the Dutchman.

Liverpool are said to have made an approach to Torino.

Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player and wanted to sign him in 2020.

While he has attracted interest from Italian clubs, the Premier League’s financial superiority gives the English clubs an advantage.

Schuurs is a ball-playing defender, ideal for United’s style of play under Erik ten Hag.

The 23 year old is good in the air, making him an asset at set-pieces.

He thrives with the ball at his feet and would be the ideal long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez in United’s backline.

He is likely to cost in the region of €50 million.

United do face stern competition, with the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with the player.

The takeover will decide the transfer budget, according to which the club can start planning their strategy.

After such a positive season, it is imperative for United to back Ten Hag in the next transfer window so he can build a team capable of challenging for the title.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.