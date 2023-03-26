Ralf Rangnick credits Marcel Sabitzer’s Manchester United loan spell for player’s excellent form



Former Manchester United interim boss and current Austria national team manager Ralf Rangnick has said that Marcel Sabitzer is now playing with more confidence after his loan move from Bayern Munich to Old Trafford.

Sabitzer joined United from the Bundesliga giants on deadline day in January as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder had no time to get used to his new surroundings as Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace saw Erik ten Hag thrust him into the action.

Sabitzer did well and has since only gone from strength to strength. He recently became the first Austrian to score for the Red Devils in the 3-1 quarter-final FA Cup win against Fulham.

It was Sabitzer’s goal that completed the incredible comeback after the Cottagers went two men down in the second half.

The 28-year-old carried his form in front of goal to the national team, where he found the back of the net twice in a 4-1 victory for Austria against Azerbaijan on Friday.

In addition to the two goals, one of which was a superb free-kick effort, Sabitzer also registered an assist.

The player’s impact and change in fortunes was not lost on Rangnick, who hailed the player for rediscovering himself and playing with renewed confidence.

Rangnick said, “Sabi’s performance was outstanding, you can’t say it any other way. He is simply a player with a lot of quality.”

“I think the change did him good. He is literally flourishing, is very, very good.”

“He has a lot more confidence than when he was at Bayern. Nobody dropped out in this game, but of course, you can say that Sabi was the difference player after scoring two goals and preparing one.”

The question on every United fan’s mind is whether Sabitzer will be retained beyond the end of his loan spell. Going by the evidence of his performances and the impact he has made, there is a strong case for him to be signed permanently.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the player is keen to stay at United. He is happy at his new club and appreciates the love and fan adoration.

Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience — player would be happy to stay with ten Hag. Loan deal doesn't include buy option, it will be up to Bayern… and Tuchel now. His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann. Decision time around May/June.

With Bayern Munich now under a different regime, with Julian Nagelsmann out and Thomas Tuchel now at the helm, only time will tell as to whether Tuchel shares the same sentiment as Nagelsmann with regard to Sabitzer’s immediate future.

