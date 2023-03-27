Barcelona’s loss is Manchester United’s gain as Ruben Neves move gathers pace



The current Manchester United squad is quite stretched at the moment due to injury and suspension with manager Erik ten Hag having to play backup players in key positions in games.

The Red Devils have still remarkably kept grinding out results but the Dutch boss will be aware of the need to strengthen the squad if they are to challenge for the truly biggest prizes going forward.

Earlier on in the season, he had mentioned the need to be double-staffed in each position with every player of high quality. Unfortunately, the team currently do not have that class backup plan for new signing Casemiro.

Ruben Neves no longer a Barca target

And that is why the club are open to recruiting a defensive-midfielder capable of filling the void when the Brazilian is given rest.

There have been links with the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia of Southampton with SPORT now saying United could be back in for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese has been a revelation since his move to Wolves and has been their most consistent performer despite the club’s ups and downs.

The Portugal international is a man in-demand due to his contract situation and many had tipped him to be joining La Liga leaders Barcelona.

It seems Xavi is not confident in his ability to operate in the deep-lying playmaker role usually occupied by Sergio Busquets and therefore the deal is being abandoned.

United really need Neves

“Barça have decided to close the file on Rúben Neves, a player who had been lined up by the Blaugrana but who finally looks set to remain in the Premier League due to the lack of consensus over him.

“The club opted to delay his incorporation this season, coinciding with the possible departure of Sergio Busquets, but Xavi Hernandez did not quite think he fitted the profile, seeing him more as an interior player than as a pivot in front of the defence.

“Everything will come to nothing and Ruben Neves is already negotiating what could be a transfer to Manchester United next summer,” the report mentioned.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are also admirers of the Wolves midfielder and it will be an intriguing watch to see which team ultimately gets the Portugal star to join in the summer.

Neves is the perfect deep-lying playmaker and he has the ability to score spectacular goals and would be the perfect midfield acquisition for Ten Hag if they can pull it off.

