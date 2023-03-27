Man United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has accepted that his Old Trafford career is over



Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan from Manchester United, has come to terms with the fact that he has no realistic future at the Theatre of Dreams.

This is according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, who reports that the Englishman is now all but certain to seek a permanent exit from United.

O’Rourke divulges, “The on-loan Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has accepted that a return to Man United is now extremely unlikely, and the 26-year-old is pushing for a permanent move this summer.

“Not willing to play second fiddle, Henderson wants a new club willing to hand him regular first-team minutes so he can force his way back into the England setup.”

The report backs up a previous one from the same outlet saying that Henderson’s career at Old Trafford is over.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lead the pack for English clubs keen on Henderson’s services between the sticks.

Steve Cooper’s Forest also want to extend the United academy graduate’s tenure at the City Ground beyond the end of the current season but their chances are contingent on whether they stay up and beat the drop.

Since former Paris St Germain shot-stopper Keylor Navas joined Forest in January, Henderson has primarily been relegated to second-choice goalkeeper with the three-time Champions League winner the preferred alternative.

Henderson has previously not shied away from laying bare his dissatisfaction with how United treated him when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge.

Back in August 2022, Henderson said United’s handling of him was “criminal” and he felt “lied to” by the club.

He told Talksport that he was assured he would usurp David de Gea as the team’s number one, but this never came to pass.

“It’s frustrating as well because I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason and they wouldn’t let me go. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal, really, at my age. I was fuming.”

Henderson also conceded that he left before holding talks with Erik ten Hag as he did not want to risk having the Dutchman convincing him to stay.

It may very well be that a splitting of ways is necessary in this case. With De Gea locked in negotiations over a new deal that would keep him at Old Trafford for longer and United actively searching for another goalkeeper, Henderson faces an uphill battle to establish himself in Ten Hag’s team.

He is one player from whose sale United can make money that can then be added to the transfer kitty. His public outbursts also don’t help his cause.

