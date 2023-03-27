Manchester United target Axel Disasi wants to play in the Champions League



Manchester United target Axel Disasi has recently admitted that he wants to play in the Champions League.

The French defender has recently caught the interest of many clubs around Europe after impressing in Ligue 1 this season.

He also took part in the World Cup with France reaching the final and joining the international stage for the first time.

It is expected that Erik ten Hag will shake up his options in defence once again after bringing in Lisandro Martinez last summer.

Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe could all leave if the right offer comes in. However, nothing has been confirmed yet with plenty of time to go before the new season kicks off.

Disasi would be a versatile option as he can play at both right back and centre back.

According to Goal, 25-year-old Disasi has recently spoken to goal about his ambition of playing regularly for his country.

“Already thanks to Monaco, I was able to reach the selection. So on this point, I am grateful to the club. For the rest, there will be a reflection that will be done.”

“To be called up here, you have to play in Europe regularly and be among the best. That is also our ambition with AS Monaco, so we will have to qualify for Europe and then we will see what will happen.”

Monaco found themselves in the Europa League this season after failing to get past the Champions League qualifiers.

It is a huge ambition of Disasi to play in the highly prestigious European competition and could decide to join a club who will be playing at the highest level next season.

“We are talking about the Champions League of course. The Europa League, I know that competition. But it’s true that when I talk about it with Dayot (Upamecano) or Ibrahima (Konate), I want to taste it and I want to give myself the means to be there.”

Monaco currently sit in fourth place this season, five points away from second which is required for Champions League football.

Manchester United are sitting in third in the Premier League and are on course for qualification.

