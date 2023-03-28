Four United players make final Lionesses squad before the World Cup

Four Manchester United players have made Sarina Wiegman’s final squad before the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps has once again been called up and will surely be Wiegman’s first choice keeper once again.

Hannah Hampton, Sandy MacIver and Ellie Roebuck are her other choices between the sticks, with United’s Emily Ramsay missing out this time.

In defence, Maya Le Tissier finds herself back in the squad, a much deserved call-up.

The 20 year-old has been solid at the back for United all season, putting in some vital blocks and making some good interceptions in the game against West Ham last weekend.

In midfield, Ella Toone cements her place in squad and more then likely in the starting line up. After her heroics as a substitute in the Euros last summer she has proven herself to be someone Wiegman can rely on.

Missing out this time are Katie Zelem and Nikita Parris. Parris has not been at her best for the Reds in recent months but Zelem has been key for United, particularly in set-pieces.

United fans took to social media to share their dismay at their exclusion.

Up front, Alessia Russo is once again picked alongside former Red Lauren James, as well as Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Jess Park and Katie Robinson.

England’s first game of the break is against Brazil on April 6th in the women’s finalissima before they take on Australia in a friendly.

It’ll all be good practice for the Lionesses, who are one of the favourites to win the World Cup, which takes place at the conclusion of the domestic season.

However, it is a good indication as to who Wiegman is thinking of taking to that tournament so Zelem and Parris will have to work hard for the Reds in the last few games of the season to prove themselves to the England coach.