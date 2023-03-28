Manchester United interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Manu Kone

Manchester United players took a well-earned rest over the international break, as they look to continue their impressive march on multiple fronts.

With the Glazers on the verge of completing the sale of the club, the times are looking bright for the red half of Manchester.

United will be looking for major reinforcements in the summer and a number of names have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano had an update on one of those targets, confirming United’s interest in Manu Kone in his transfer column for Caughtoffside.

The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder has been in divine touch for the German side, and his excellent form has not gone unnoticed.

Kone is also rumoured to be on PSG’s radar, and the 21-year-old addressed the possibility of a move to the Parisien side in a recent interview.

“Interest of PSG? You know that I am Parisien, I was born and trained here.

“There is a logical link. But whether it’s Paris or another club doesn’t matter to me. I just want to play. If I have to leave, I’ll think about playing as priority,” he said.

Chelsea have also scouted Kone, but according to Romano, the Londoners are likelier to go for more proven PL talents such as Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia.

United have been purring under new manager Erik ten Hag in what has been a scintillating debut campaign so far.

The 20-time-English-Champions are nowhere close to being the finished article however, and they will certainly look to add depth to their midfield next summer.

Marcel Sabitzer has done a commendable job for the Red Devils so far, after his hastily concluded deadline day arrival from Bayern Munich.

There remain doubts, however, over whether the man on loan from Bavarian giants will get a permanent deal in the summer amidst links with other midfielders.

Kone would be an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s long-term vision at Old Trafford, teaming up with Casemiro in the heart of United’s midfield, rendering a perfect balance.

Expect this story to develop further in the coming weeks and months ahead.

