Manchester United set to initiate Harry Kane talks with Tottenham in the coming weeks



Manchester United club chiefs have sanctioned a move for Harry Kane and hope to complete the transfer in the coming weeks.

Kane is Erik ten Hag’s number one summer target to reinforce the striker position. The other name that has been strongly linked with an Old Trafford switch is Victor Osimhen.

According to The Daily Star, the Red Devils are not waiting around until the summer transfer window to make their move for the England captain.

United are looking to initiate talks soon, so as to ward off prying eyes from the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The outlet reports “Manchester United are preparing to make their move for Harry Kane. United CEO Richard Arnold has sanctioned a potential deal.

“And United bosses will not wait until the end of the season before opening negotiations with Spurs in the hope of agreeing an £80m deal.

“The Dutchman believes landing Kane would turn United into genuine title contenders next season. Kane will turn 30 in July and has just one more season left on his Spurs deal.”

“He knows he is approaching the peak of his career and is running out of time to fulfil his ambition of playing more Champions League football and winning trophies.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is hopeful that whoever he appoints to replace the sacked Antonio Conte will be enough to convince Kane to stay with the North London outfit.

Old Trafford is Kane’s preferred destination and the striker is prepared to push for an exit in the summer.

This report is backed up by The Mirror who relay that it’s looking increasingly likely that Kane will be a United player come the start of next season.

Kane would be an invaluable addition to the squad. A guaranteed source of goals, the Tottenham number nine excels in link-up play and his ability to hold the ball up which allows others to come into play.

As The Mirror points out, he is dominant inside the box and in the air. A lethal finisher, he can strike the ball with either foot and can drop deep to showcase his incredible passing range.

