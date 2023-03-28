Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof reveals he suffered a broken toe at the start of the season

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed he broke his toe back in September, whilst playing for Sweden.

The centre-back was seen getting treatment after Sweden’s comfortable Euro 2024 qualifying win against Azerbaijan last night (Monday).

Lindelof was asked about his fitness after the game and revealed he felt pain in the broken toe he suffered at the start of the season.

“I broke my toe in September, and I felt it tightening out there,” he said.

The Swedish captain said he suffered the injury in the first international break of the campaign but continued to play for the duration of his recovery.

“It was with the national team in September. I got a stamp so I broke it. It hurt for a while, I had to take some painkillers. I could play, but only had a size bigger on the shoe,” he added.

Sweden’s qualifying campaign has got off to a mixed start; opening with a 3-0 home defeat to Belgium, before last night’s 5-0 success.

Lindelof played the full 90 minutes in both games, in what would have been some welcome match action for the Swede.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured as regularly as he would have hoped at club level this season, making just 21 appearances in all competition’s for Erik ten Hag.

Lindelof’s long term future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with rumours rife that he will move on in the summer.

Raphael Varane’s partnership with Lisandro Martinez has blossomed this season, leaving Lindelof down in the pecking order.

However, given United’s packed schedule between now and the end of the season, Lindelof is sure to play his part in what promises to be an exciting run-in for Erik ten Hag’s men.