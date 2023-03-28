Marcus Rashford contract talks expected to gather pace in the next few months



Manchester United are gearing up to accelerate contract talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Rashford, who has scored 27 goals in 44 appearances for the Red Devils this season, is set to have his current terms expire at the end of next season after United triggered a one-year extension in December last year.

According to The Athletic, United are now focusing all their efforts on tying down their star man before the prospect of losing him on a free rears its ugly head.

“Initial discussions between United and Rashford’s representatives have already been held and more are planned, but there have been no major steps forward.”

“Sources on both sides insist these are early days in the process. There is a mutual understanding that this will be the biggest and most important contract of Rashford’s career.”

“The potential sale of United by the Glazer family is not seen as a complicating factor in negotiations with Rashford, nor is the fact United have several key contracts to renegotiate simultaneously.”

Alongside the Englishman, United are also keen to sort out the futures of Fred, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and David de Gea.

The Athletic details that at the moment, De Gea’s situation is the most pressing. The club is trying to negotiate a new contract with the Spaniard on significantly reduced terms from his rumoured £375,000 ($460,000) a week wages.

“Though discussions with De Gea are the most immediate concern, United are looking to press on with Rashford’s contract. Sources with knowledge of the talks, who wished to remain anonymous to protect relationships, expect the pace to pick up in the next few months.”

Club sources insist that there is a lot of goodwill from both sides to arrive at a compromise and there is hope that an agreement can be found.

Mark Critchley and Laurie Whitwell reveal that there have been instances where Rashford has flirted with moving to a new club. His representatives spoke to Barcelona four years ago where a transfer was discussed.

Last summer, talks were held with Paris St Germain and it is believed an offer of more than £400,000 per week was made by the Parisian club.

United were aware of all this and dialogue was kept straightforward and honest. Rashford decided to remain at United however and is even building an eco-friendly home in Cheshire.

Whitwell and Critchley add, “Those close to Rashofrd have talked of the positivity around the club and player and noted just how much Ten Hag has turned things around.”

The next few months as alluded to by The Athletic will prove decisive. As Rashford enters the prime years of his career, it would be unfathomable for him not to be playing in a United shirt beyond next season. For the club, the trick will be to strike a delicate balance between financially rewarding their best player and being careful not to overstretch the wage bill which last season, stood at £384million.

