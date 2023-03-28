Marcus Rashford returns to training after injury sustained in the FA Cup against Fulham

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is back in training after missing this round of international fixtures through injury.

As reported by the club’s official website, Rashford is back at Carrington for some light training.

United’s top scorer picked up an injury in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Fulham which secured a second trip to Wembley this season, this time to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi final.

Rashford was called up by Gareth Southgate for England’s double header against Italy and Ukraine but was forced to withdraw due to the knock.

The forward trained separate to the main group on Monday, with no ball work included in his session.

It remains unclear whether Rashford will be ready for the weekend’s crunch game against Newcastle.

United are just three points ahead of Eddie Howe’s men, who will also be out for revenge after being swept aside in the Carabao Cup final a month ago.

A win would be a huge boost for United’s top four aspirations with a defeat pulling them right back into a dog fright to qualify for the Champions League.

Rashford’s fitness will play a key role in United’s top four push, having been the leading light in Ten Hag’s attack this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 27 goals across all competitions for United this season, leaving him the club’s top scorer by a considerable margin.

Marcus also scored the killer second in United’s cup final win against Newcastle at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag is expected to provide an update on Rashford’s fitness in his press conference, later this week.