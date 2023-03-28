Maria Thorisdottir ruled out for remainder of the season

Manchester United Women have a new injury issue after it was revealed Maria Thorisdottir will now be sidelined for the rest of the season.

She has sustained a long-term mid-foot injury and will be working with United’s medical team on her rehabilitation.

Thorisdottir picked up the injury in the 3-1 victory over Lewes in the quarter final of the FA Cup but it is only now the extent of the injury has been revealed.

It also means Thorisdottir will miss the Women’s World Cup for Norway as well as the remainder of the domestic season.

Maria said, “Unfortunately I got a long-term mid-foot injury against Lewes last Sunday. It breaks my heart that I’m not available for the World Cup this summer.”

“I’ve been knocked down many times before, and I will again bounce back even stronger and better than ever.”

She continued, “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. See you next season, Reds.”

Thorisdottir thanked her teammates after the outpouring of support she received.

I’ve got the best teammates!

Thanks for all kind messages I’ve received!!

I really appreciate it❤️ https://t.co/b0vHMoZIIm — Maria Thorisdottir (@MariaThorisdott) March 28, 2023

United are currently preparing for a double header against Brighton as they take them on in the WSL away before hosting them in the FA Cup semi-final.

Also a doubt is Lisa Naalsund, who also sustained an injury in that match against Lewes.

We await further news on the extent of Naalsund’s injury.