Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s life from the limelight as a possible return to management is suggested



Since being sacked by Manchester United in November 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed a quiet life away from the watchful eye of the public.

It was actually on this day, March 28 in 2019 that Solskjaer was confirmed as permanent United boss.

🚨🇳🇴 On this day in 2019, #MUFC confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been appointed full-time manager of the club. @MUFCData pic.twitter.com/KB7thQlz55 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 28, 2023

He spent more than two and a half years at the Old Trafford dugout before being relieved of his duties after a poor run of results which saw the Red Devils win once in seven Premier League games last season.

The final straw was a 4-1 loss to Watford.

The Daily Star reports that since he left Old Trafford, Soslkjaer has been a busy man spending time with his family and coaching his son back in Norway.

He has coached his son at the Kristiansund academy. Solskjaer took charge of the under-14s last year and managed them for a number of youth fixtures.

As per The Daily Star, Solskjaer has turned down multiple managerial jobs from English clubs as well as punditry roles.

It was reported last year that the former United striker was approached by a Premier League team but he resisted the temptation to make a sensational return to football.

Solskjaer’s time has also been spent on reviewing what went wrong during his tenure at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 50-year-old has watched all 168 matches he oversaw as United gaffer.

“He has also kept tabs on his former coaches, travelling to Doncaster with Michael Carrick in February last year to watch Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town in League One action.”

“Solskjaer returned to United in 2022 as well, watching the women’s under-21 side beat Aston Villa 5-0, with his daughter Karna on the scoresheet. Karna herself has since returned to Norway and now plays in the second tier for AaFK Fortuna.”

The Daily Star warns against ruling out a return to action for Solskjaer. He once admitted, “I’m one hundred per cent sure to create a football environment. That’s where I’m good at and, at some point, I’ll probably be back [working in football]”

