Paul Scholes launches expletive rant at sacked Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte

Paul Scholes has launched an x-rated rant toward sacked Spurs boss, Antonio Conte.

The Italian manager was relieved of his duties at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this week.

Conte left in controversial manner, questioning the players attitude and calling out the ambition of the club.

As reported in the Mirror, United legend Scholes took to Instagram to have his say on the sacking, stating Conte should take more responsibility for Tottenham’s poor form rather than blaming others.

“A manager gets sacked so everyone blames recruitment, and a top class manager blames lack of ambition,” said Scholes.

The United legend then said Conte, and other mangers, are happy when they are signing new players only to use them as a scapegoat if things don’t go to plan.

Why don’t any managers say when they’re smiling and shaking hands with a player at their press conference, ‘I don’t like this player, I think [he] will eventually get me the sack’. Saves the same old b—-cks once they are sacked or leave,” he wrote.

Conte has left Spurs in fourth position, one point behind United and two ahead of Newcastle in fifth. However, the London club have played two more games than their top four rivals.

Spurs have also been dumped out of the Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks, after limp displays against AC Milan and Sheffield United, respectively

The Spurs hierarchy are expected to announce Conte’s replacement shortly and will be hoping a new manager bounce will be enough to sneak them into the coveted top four spots.

Erik ten Hag will be banking on his side making the most of their games in hand to give them a cushion in the race for the Champions League.

United are back in league action this Sunday, with a crunch game at St. James Park their first after the international break.

