Wout Weghorst fails to score in the Netherlands’ comfortable win against Gibraltar

Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst drew a blank in the Netherlands 3-0 win against Gibraltar last night (Monday).

As reported by The Sun, The Dutch cruised past their lowly visitors, as they bounced back from their thrashing at the hands France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifying game.

Gibraltar were not expected to cause a shock in Rotterdam, with the Netherlands having far too much quality for their opponents, who rank 194 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Former Red Mephis Depay opened the scoring before a second half double from Manchester City’s Nathan Ake secured the three points.

The Dutch may have expected more in the way of goals, with the extraordinary match stats weighing heavily in their favour. Louis van Gaal’s men had a whopping 51 shots during the game, as well as 19 corners and 62 crosses from open play.

The Dutch had full control of proceedings, enjoying a massive 87% possession throughout, with Gibraltar failing to register a single shot or cross all game.

United forward Weghorst played the full 90 minutes but somehow failed to get on the scoresheet, despite the home side’s dominance. Weghorst had nine efforts on the night, with four on target, three wide and two blocked in what was a frustrating night for the big striker.

The 30-year-old is currently living his dream at Old Traffford, since securing a loan move to United in January.

Weghorst has featured in every game for Erik ten Hag since his arrival, picking up the first trophy of his career in the process. However, Wout has scored just two goals from his 18 games and clearly lacks the overall ability to lead the line for United full-time.

A world-class centre-forward is the priority for Ten Hag in the summer window, with Weghorst expected to return to Burnley at the end of his loan spell.

Before then, though, he has the opportunity to write his name in the history books for United, with the club facing an exciting end to the campaign.

With a European quarter-final and an FA Cup semi-final booked in, the opportunity remains for Weghorst to pen his name in United folklore.