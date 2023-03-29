Anthony Elanga scores fantstic goal for Sweden despite featuring for only three minutes



Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga played only three minutes for Sweden in a 5-0 victory against Azerbaijan on Monday.

After suffering a 3-0 defeat against Belgium last Friday, Janne Andersson’s men got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

United’s Victor Lindelof played all 90 minutes of the game while Elanga came on in the 87th minute.

The United academy graduate however wasted no time in getting on the score sheet.

He used his blistering pace to split the Azerbaijan defence wide open before rounding off the goalkeeper and putting the ball into the back of the net.

Elanga’s goal was the fifth of the evening for Sweden. It was the 20-year-old’s first for club or country since last summer’s international games.

Elanga spoke to reporters after the game and expressed his delight. He said, “It always feels good to score a goal. I feel good. I have felt good all week.”

“I wanted to show what I can do, even if I only got three or four minutes. I could have scored two goals.”

The goal will undoubtedly bode well for Elanga’s confidence and self-esteem as club football returns.

The youngster has been used sparingly by Erik ten Hag this season – a situation Elanga recently described as frustrating.

Hopefully, a relatively fruitful stint with the national team gives Elanga the spark he needs to get his season with United back on track.

On a number of occasions this season, Erik ten Hag has emphasized the need for a squad where every player contributes. Elanga firmly falls in this category.

