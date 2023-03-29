Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka considering switching international allegiances from England



Manchester United defensive duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe are considering switching their international allegiances from England to DR Congo.

Neither Wan-Bissaka nor Tuanzebe have made a senior competitive appearance for England and so, they could switch allegiances.

Leopard Football Leader via The Mirror reports that the two United stars have already held talks with Congo head coach Sebastien Desabre over the nationality change.

Wan-Bissaka received his first England call-up in 2019 during his first season at Old Trafford. He however had to withdraw after suffering a back injury.

Since then, the 25-year-old has found it extremely hard to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans and has never received a call-up.

The England boss has shown a clear preference for the likes of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kieran Trippier.

Like Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, who is currently out on loan with Stoke City, is yet to be capped by the Three Lions and has only played for England’s youth teams.

“It is understood Wan-Bissaka has not ruled out that possibility and could accept the offer from Desabre should Congo qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.”

“Tuanzebe may switch allegiances in order to have a better chance of gaining regular game time.”

“As he was born in the Congolese city of Bunia, Tuanzebe is eligible to play for the nation and it is thought he is open to the idea of switching from England.”

Congo, who are aiming to qualify for AFCON, already have a core of English-based players.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu are key members of the squad. Should Wan-Bissaka and Tuanzebe make the move they would instantly become integral components within DR Congo’s senior team apparatus.

