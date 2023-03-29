Bayern Munich plotting move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Bayern Munich are planning a move for Chelsea midfielder and Manchester United target, Mason Mount.

As reported by The Times, the German giants are interested in signing the Englishman at the end of the season.

With Thomas Tuchel recently taking the reigns in Munich, a reunion between player and manager could be on the cards this summer.

Mount’s contract expires at the end of next season and talks have stalled between the player and his current club, leading to speculation on his future.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Mount in the summer window if he doesn’t extend at Stamford Bridge.

The London club have spent heavily in the last two transfer markets and would expect to recoup around £50 million should Mount leave.

United are believed to be keeping tabs on Mount’s situation and would be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is looking to improve his midfield options and is said to be a admirer of the England international.

United were forced into an emergency loan move for Marcel Sabitzer late in the January window due to lack of depth in midfield on the back of a couple of injuries.

Sabitzer has proved an inspired loan move but it is unclear whether he will make his switch to Manchester a permanent one come the end of his current spell.

If a deal for Mount could be stuck, he would bring a different profile to the current midfield players at the club and provide Ten Hag with another handy option.

Mount has proven Premier League quality as well as an eye for goal and at just 24 years of age, there is plenty left in the tank of the talented midfielder.