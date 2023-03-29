Christian Eriksen could return soon following lengthy injury spell



Manchester United could be welcoming back Christian Eriksen to first team action following his spell on the sidelines with injury.

It has been a couple of months since the Danish international suffered an ankle injury during a match.

Marcel Sabitzer joined on loan at the end of the January transfer window to fill the boots of the midfielder.

Now United are set to welcome Eriksen back as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

It has been an outstanding season so far for Erik ten Hag’s Reds as they’ve already won a trophy despite the nasty injuries suffered throughout the campaign.

They are still in the running to win the FA Cup and Europa League with the manager no doubt hoping many of the injured players can return to full fitness soon.

According to The Mirror, Eriken could be back for Man United as early as next weekend.

After suffering a ligament injury in the 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading in January, it was clear that he would spend most of the season out.

With just a couple of weeks to go until the season finishes, Eriksen’s return will be welcomed by the squad.

Casemiro still has three Premier League matches to go before he can play for the club again.

Marcel Sabitzer suffered an injury during the international break but was on the bench for Austria’s final game.

Scott McTominay scored four goals in two games for Scotland and could be about to slot into the starting lineup if required.

Before the international break, the Dutch manager spoke about Eriksen’s current injury status and hinted that he could be available immediately after the break.

Eriksen himself was quoted as saying “I’ve just started being outside, with football boots on. Then we take it from there, that’s the next step.

“I’ve been in the gym for some weeks now and now it’s time to do the next rehab session outside.

“It’s weird not being on international duty, you’re normally away and now it’s more the thing you’re following your national team and you’re here instead of being with them.

“That’s weird, but it has happened before so you get used to it. But, still, you enjoy it less.”

United’s next set of Premier League games are set to be huge as they try and secure Champions League football for next season.

With Newcastle the next fixture, who are also competing at the top of the table, Eriksen’s return could suit the Red Devils very well.

Ten Hag isn’t the type of manager to push someone into starting straight away especially after a lengthy time out and it could be a few weeks before we see Eriksen in the starting lineup despite Casemiro’s suspension.

However, with midfield options now down to bare bones and Newcastle’s defence the stingiest in the league, the manager must be sorely tempted to rush the Dane back into action on Sunday.