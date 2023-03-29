Erik ten Hag given fresh warning by Pep Guardiola over potential Harry Kane transfer battle



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up about his interest in United target Harry Kane.

A couple of summers back, his club saw a high-end transfer battle for the striker who wanted to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the London club remained firm despite Kane’s request to leave as a result of the interest from City.

Spurs’ manager at the time, Nuno Espirito Santo, was fired after bad results with Antonio Conte coming in as a replacement.

Now Man United are interested in securing Kane this summer and a transfer battle could commence with multiple clubs showing an interest.

With one year left on his deal when the summer transfer window opens, it might just be decision time for Spurs if they want to land some money for the striker.

United saw Cristiano Ronaldo leave earlier on in the season with Wout Weghorst coming in on loan from Burnley in January.

Erik ten Hag will be keen to find a goalscorer up top to save Marcus Rashford for left-wing duties following his outstanding performances in that position this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, City manager Guardiola addressed the transfer interest in Kane in 2021.

“We are interested in him, but if Spurs don’t want to negotiate then there is nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try, that’s all.

“He’s a player for Tottenham and if they don’t want to negotiate then it’s finished.”

“If they are open to negotiation, Manchester City and all the clubs in the world want to try to sign him. But it depends on Tottenham.”

City signed Erling Haaland last summer and he is already making a name for himself in Manchester, but the MEN believes that Guardiola could still be in for Kane. Describing him recently as “one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life,” the City boss would appear to be relishing the prospect of having two of the world’s most deadly strikers both playing in sky blue.

Kane has scored 28 goals in 26 appearances in the Premier League and is showing no signs of stopping. He is known to want to win trophies and could want to join the fun at the Etihad, but that depends if City are willing to negotiate with Tottenham again.

Pep concluded his comments on Kane by claiming “We are extremely happy with Erling and, of course, I think Tottenham are extremely happy with Harry. What an exceptional player; the numbers and, more than the goals, the quality.”

Ten Hag has plenty of options if the Kane transfer doesn’t succeed with Victor Osimhen another transfer target for the summer.

