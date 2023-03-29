Manchester United open to offloading number of senior players next summer



Manchester United’s current squad is bloated in certain departments while it lacks depth in key areas. The club have planned to address this ahead of the next transfer window.

United have an abundance of defensive options who have either not been successful out on loan or have failed to make the cut under new manager Erik ten Hag.

And with funds set to be tight in the summer and United’s need to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch including bringing in an elite striker, offloading stars and raising capital could be the only way out.

Plenty of outgoings expected

ESPN have reported that as many as six defenders are set to depart the club permanently while the management is also trying to figure out the best loan destinations for some.

Apart from defenders, there is also a realistic possibility that players who are generating transfer interest could also be cast aside.

Scott McTominay, despite his impressive international displays, has not been a shining light under Ten Hag and is said to be the top target for cash-rich Newcastle who could be ready to pay over the odds for the midfielder.

The same goes for loan star Dean Henderson who is wanted by multiple Premier League outfits like Nottingham Forest and Tottenham with Spurs open to discussing Harry Kane‘s transfer if the United goalie goes the other way.

“Scott McTominay, who scored both goals in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain on Tuesday, is wanted by Newcastle United, while there is also interest from the Premier League and Europe in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Dean Henderson.

Outgoings will help increase transfer budget

“Eric Bailly and Alex Telles will be allowed to leave permanently after loan spells this season.

“Anthony Elanga and Brandon Williams are likely to be made available on loan, and Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave at the end of their contracts in June,” the report mentioned.

The likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are likely to cost in excess of £100 million and €150 million respectively while a midfielder of Jude Bellingham’s ilk is also likely to cost upwards of €120 million.

Such record prices means the Red Devils need to sell smart and try and raise as much as possible from all these outgoings so as to give Ten Hag the best possible chance of success.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!

Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



