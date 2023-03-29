Manchester United ready ‘long-list’ of strikers for summer



Manchester United have already prepared an extensive list of summer transfer targets for the No. 9 position.

There is no doubt that a new striker is the main priority for United’s recruitment staff, something which has been confirmed numerous times by the well-sourced United Muppetiers.

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Dušan Vlahović have been the most prominent names linked with a move to The Theatre of Dreams.

At 29, Kane has been touted as the perfect centre-forward signing to help emulate Robin van Persie’s significant impact at the club.

Osimhen, meanwhile, is viewed as the most desirable signing due to his incredible season up front for Napoli as well as his age and combative style of play.

ESPN writer Ben Jacobs has revealed that United have drafted a thorough list of striker targets rather than planning to solely focus on a couple of players. Via his CaughtOffside column, Jacobs said:

“Manchester United are looking at several strikers. It’s more a long list than a short list. As a result (Gonçalo) Ramos, a bit like Tammy Abraham, is there but not necessarily right at the top.

“The 21-year-old would gladly stay another season [at Benfica] for the right terms.

“Manchester United are still obsessed with Victor Osimhen, who almost joined them before moving to Napoli, but decided against it due to a lack of game time.”

Ramos’ current contract at Benfica includes a €120m release clause which is set to become active this summer, whilst Napoli’s notoriously difficult president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, values Osimhen at more than €150m.

Kane will be expected to push again for a transfer out of Tottenham this summer, but Daniel Levy’s tightly-run ship may prevent him from leaving for an agreeable price tag to a fellow Premier League club.

Abraham, 25, has had a disappointing campaign under former United manager José Mourinho compared to last season – he has scored seven goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Whatever the case, United’s newly established transfer commission, spearheaded by Director of Football John Murtough and supervised by Erik ten Hag, is on course to be ready to move quickly when the summer window opens with many targets – in varying placements of desirability – being profiled and compiled.



