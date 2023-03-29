Marcel Sabitzer’s permanent transfer to Manchester United is dependent on Thomas Tuchel



The decision as to whether Marcel Sabitzer will be allowed to join Manchester United permanently in the summer or whether he will make a return to Bayern Munich firmly rests on the shoulders of Thomas Tuchel.

Last week, Bayern confirmed the appointment of Tuchel as Julian Nagelsmann’s replacement.

Under Nagelsmann, Sabitzer appeared to be out of the manager’s plans and a permanent stay at United seemed like the most likely outcome.

The Peoples Person reported that the Bavarian club were willing to part with the Austrian for a €20m fee.

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Sabitzer is extremely happy at Old Trafford and wants to continue playing under Erik ten Hag’s management.

Romano relayed, “Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience. The player would be happy to stay with Ten Hag.”

“Loan deal doesn’t include buy option, it will be up to Bayern and Tuchel now.”

“His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann. Decision time around May or June.”

Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience — player would be happy to stay with ten Hag. 🔴🤝🏻 #MUFC Loan deal doesn’t include buy option, it will be up to Bayern… and Tuchel now. His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann. Decision time around May/June. pic.twitter.com/4tTAYSPmDc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2023

According to The Sun, the change of guard could be a problem for United. Tuchel is thought to be more keen to recall Sabitzer and count on him for the future at the Allianz Arena.

With Tuchel keen on getting a feel of his players, he may want to gauge Sabitzer’s suitability to his system and the brand of football he wants to implement.

The chances of Sabitzer now permanently becoming a United player are uncertain. Only time will tell.

The 29-year-old has found his feet in England and is now thriving. He recently opened his United goalscoring account against Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and in doing so, became the first Austrian to score for the 20-time English champions.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



