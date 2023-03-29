Marcus Rashford trashes reports of £500,000 per week contract demands



Marcus Rashford has hit back at reports claiming he is demanding £500,000 per week in a new contract, labelling them as nonsense.

Rashford tweeted today “Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense.

“The club and make self have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and make self have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 29, 2023

The tweet to which he is referring has subsequently been deleted, but was believed to be one from The Daily Star referring to an article they published this morning.

This claimed that “Rashford is hoping to land a new contract with Manchester United worth more than £500,000-a-week.

“But the England ace has been left in limbo after talks stalled due to the on-going sale of the English giants. The deal Rashford wants to get would make him the highest paid star in the Premier League ahead of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and team-mate David De Gea.”

Meanwhile, ESPN claims that “United, according to sources, would like to reach an agreement by the end of the year and ideally by the start of next season.

“French champions Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Rashford in the past, but the 25-year-old is expected to stay at United, where he is enjoying the best season of his career under Erik ten Hag.”

The question is, what would be a fair price for Rashford, who reportedly turned down a £400,000 per week deal from PSG last summer.

His form last season was hardly worthy of the current salary of £200,000 per week, but his form this season could arguably justify of a contract worth double that or more.

The sense is that while he has flirted with offers from other clubs, the 25 year old is United through and through and could settle for a deal worth less than he is capable of getting elsewhere, however, parity with the club’s top earners seems entirely reasonable.







