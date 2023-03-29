Multiple clubs ahead of Manchester United in the race for Jude Bellingham

With the summer window fast approaching, the potential suitors for Jude Bellingham are beginning to plot their moves for one of the most coveted talents in world football.

Clubs across Europe are lining up to lure Bellingham away from Dortmund, as the England man looks to choose his perfect club.

Manchester United are one of those clubs hoping that Bellingham sees his future with them, with Erik ten Hag looking to build a side capable of mounting a serious title charge next season.

But as reported by Ben Jacobs in Caughtoffside, United will face stiff competition for the young man’s signature.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are said to be the front-runner’s for Bellingham, with all three desperate to make him their marquee summer signing.

City have Bellingham’s former teammate at Dortmund, Erling Haaland persuading him to join the Blue side of Manchester while Liverpool have reportedly put in months of leg work to tempt the player to come to Merseyside.

Real Madrid have also been in contact with Bellingham’s representatives and the allure of playing for the Champions League holders is always going to provide temptation.

United are thought to be just behind the aforementioned trio in the race, due to the prioritisation of bringing in a world-class centre-forward to spearhead Ten Hag’s attack.

Should United make a move for Bellingham on top of a striker, the funds required would be reaching record-breaking numbers in a single window.

Coupled with the club being in the middle of a potential takeover, it remains unclear as to who will be signing the cheques for United in the summer.

Bellingham will cost north of £100 million, with the player’s contract running until the end of 2025.

Despite Dortmund holding all the cards, its widely expected they will cash in on their star man, rather than see him leave for free at the end of the next campaign.

At 19-years-of age, whoever does manage to get hold of the England international will be getting a generational talent they can confidently build their team around for the next decade and beyond.



