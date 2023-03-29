Paris Saint-Germain enter race to sign Manchester United transfer target Kim Min-jae

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Napoli centre-back and Manchester United transfer target, Kim Min-jae.

As reported by Italian media, PSG are hoping to lure the South Korean international to the French capital in the summer.

Min-jae has emerged as one the most coveted defenders on the continent after an outstanding season in Naples.

The centre-back has excelled since his move from from Fenerbache last summer, playing a key role in Napoli’s charge toward their first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Min-jae also enjoyed a strong personal World Cup despite South Korea falling at the round-of-16 phase to tournament favourites, Brazil.

The 26-year-old is now firmly a wanted man, with many top clubs in Europe vying for his signature.

Erik ten Hag is a keen admirer of the defender and would reportedly love to make him part of his Old Trafford revolution.

However, United will have to fend off stiff competition if they are to attract the centre half to Manchester.

Key to the deal could be the reported release clause in Min-jae’s contract, which is believed to allow him to talk to forign clubs (outside of Italy), for a fee of around €50 million.

However, this fee only stands for a two week period, starting on July 1st, ending on the 15th.

Min-jae would provide serious competition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez who have forged an excellent partnership at the heart of United’s defence this season.

Additionally, at least one of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof are expected to move on in the summer, leaving a gap to be filled in Ten Hag’s squad.

United are expected to be busy in the summer, with hopeful new ownership expected to hand Ten Hag a treasure chest of funds in a bid mount a serious title charge, next season.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



