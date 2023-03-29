Scott McTominay grabs a brace to sink Spain in a historic win for Scotland



Scott McTominay scored a brace for the second game in a row as Scotland cruised to a historic 2-0 win against Spain at Hampden Park.

The Manchester United midfielder picked up where he left off on Saturday when he came on as a substitute against Cyprus to score twice in the space of six minutes.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke rewarded McTominay with a start this time and the United academy graduate repaid his manager’s faith.

McTominay scored after just seven minutes to give his side the lead against the Spaniards. His second came just six minutes after the break.

The win was Scotland’s first against La Furia Roja since 1984, when a Kenny Dalglish-led side won by three goals to one.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, McTominay only registered 28 touches of the ball.

He had a pass accuracy of 86% and he made his two shots on target count.

Out of the three dribbles he attempted. McTominay was only successful with one. He also won only two of the seven ground duels he delved into.

Aerially, he won only one out of his three challenges. The United number 39 made two clearances and one tackle.

McTominay spoke after the game and hinted that his best position is as an attacking midfielder who has the freedom to make runs into the box and score goals.

“As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder, I got too tall.”

“I like to get in the box and help my teammates. I can add more goals and assist.”

Going by his exploits in front of goal during the international break, there is a case to be made to try him out in a more advanced position.

