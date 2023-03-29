Sir Alex Ferguson inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Sir Alex Ferguson has officially been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The legendary Manchester United boss is the first manager to be honoured with the prestigious award, alongside his old foe-turned-friend Arsene Wenger.

Sir Alex is the most successful manager in Premier League history, with a record 13 titles.

He is also the only manager who has won the league three seasons in a row, which he has done on two separate occasions.

Additionally, Ferguson and United won the inaugural Premier League title in the 1992/93 season – a title win that kicked-started an incredible spell of domestic dominance.

Sir Alex managed in 21 Premier League seasons and his ability to rebuild title-winning sides remains unparalleled.

The Scotsman’s commitment to the tradition of bringing through youth players at United led him to the forge the famous ‘Class of ’92’, which included some of the club’s finest-ever players.

Sir Alex started his tenure at Old Trafford by building the best scouting system in the country, which allowed him to bring through players such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and the Neville brothers, Gary and Phil.

The boss mixed these local lads with a sprinkle of Europe’s finest talents, serving him the perfect cocktail for success.

Sir Alex managed some of the biggest and best names to grace the English game.

In fact, six players managed by Ferguson have already been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame — David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes.

Sir Alex’s final season was the 2012/13 campaign, where he fittingly signed off by winning the title in style.

United’s struggles over the last decade are a reminder of the sheer genius of the man, who is simply irreplaceable.

Congratulations Sir Alex – The Greatest of all Time.



