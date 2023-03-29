Sporting will only sell defender Gonçalo Inácio to Manchester United for record sum



Bringing in an elite striker seems to be the most obvious area of improvement at Manchester United but there is also a case to be made for bringing in defensive reinforcements.

Manager Erik ten Hag has zeroed in on his preferred defensive pairing of World Cup winners — Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. But the backup options are just not as good.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have often struggled to have the same kind of dominating impact as the aforementioned duo and there are talks that one or both might look for pastures new in search of more regular game time.

New defender required

If that does end up transpiring, further defensive cover will be required and the Old Trafford side have already been linked with a plethora of centre-backs.

Among the favourites are Kim Min-jae of Napoli, Ajax star Jurrien Timber while the name of Gonçalo Inácio is slowly gaining in traction.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that United and Newcastle were both interested in the Sporting Lisbon defender.

All the signs were positive for the Red Devils after the 21-year-old rejected the chance to join the Magpies in the hopes of moving to a bigger club.

Now according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness), Paris Saint-Germain are interested in acquiring the services of the defender.

Inacio price hike

Sporting are aware of the huge interest Inácio is generating and they are “working to renew the defender’s contract and make his release clause go from €45m to €80m.”

The Portuguese side’s ‘intention’ is to sell the centre-back for a club record sum, that will eclipse United’s deal for Bruno Fernandes which was worth €55m.

Despite his tender age, the centre-back has been a crucial cog in Sporting’s wheel this season and has made 40 appearances across all competitions this term.

Ten Hag loves his share of left-footed defenders and Inacio could be a shred acquisition but his increased price tag and PSG’s interest could lead to a bidding war, which the Red Devils should avoid at all costs.



