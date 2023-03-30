Ansu Fati’s father publicly lists possible transfer destinations for the Man United target



Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati could be set for an exit this summer from Camp Nou if comments by his father, Bori Fati, are anything to go by.

A disgruntled Fati is dissatisfied by his playing situation with the Blaugrana and a possible departure has been suggested, with the player’s father naming clubs that he could likely feature for next season.

There is interest from England in the La Masia graduate.

The Peoples Person detailed United’s admiration for Fati. Alongside United, Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on the 20-year-old’s services.

Fati has only started eleven out of Barca’s 40 games this season. He has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth after the additions of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

This has not gone well with Bori Fati, who publicly admitted that even a switch to Real Madrid is not off the cards.

The Barcelona star’s father told Spanish radio station Cope via The Evening Standard, “I think a lot about Sevilla, about going home. Right now I wouldn’t value an offer from Madrid, because Ansu wouldn’t accept it. I can’t put Ansu where he doesn’t want to.”

“But I will never speak ill of Madrid because they are two very big clubs and you never know what the world is going to bring you. You never know where it is going to take you.”

Bori Fati conceded that talks have been held with the club and Xavi to find a solution to his son’s lack of game time.

“They tell me that they have bet a lot on Ansu, they tell me that clearly. When I sat down with Jorge Mendes, the first thing he told me was that Ansu wants to stay and will continue playing for Barcelona. But I, as a father, thought otherwise, and Ansu doesn’t agree with that.”

He added, “What bothers me is how they are treating Ansu for minutes. One minute, two minutes, three minutes, that’s what bothers me.”

Fati’s situation is certainly one for United fans to keep an eye on. An obvious talent when fit, the player could be an unlikely solution for the Red Devils in their search for attacking reinforcements.

Fati is a versatile operator who can operate both from the left and in the centre of attack – almost in a similar fashion to the lethal Marcus Rashford.







