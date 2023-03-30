Bojan Djordjic caught up in racism row with Sweden national coach Janne Andersson

Former Manchester United player Bojan Djordjic has been caught up in a race storm with Sweden manager Janne Andersson.

Djordjic interviewed the Swedish national team coach after their 5-0 Euro 2024 qualifying success over Azerbaijan, on Monday.

As reported by Football Transfers, the pair shared a heated disagreement which led to Andersson storming off the set.

The Sweden boss originally took issue with Djordjic questioning the number of minutes Jesper Karlsson was afforded in the two qualifying games.

Djordjic then said he was simply asking a question the Swedish fans would want answering and it was the manager’s duty to answer, as a representative of the nation.

Andersson then asked Djordjic who he ‘represents’.

Djordjic, who was born in Belgrade, Serbia but represented Sweden at youth level replied with “Sweden, of course.”

Andersson then replied with “Oh really!?”, in a sarcastic tone.

The former United man then asked Andersson to expand on his response before saying how disappointed he was with the way Andersson had conducted himself.

“Why wouldn’t I? What do you mean by that? Who else should I represent? Which other country? Are you referring to Serbia? Is that what you are trying to say? That’s low of you Janne.

“I represent Sweden just as much as everyone else. I will never forget this answer, it’s very bad coming from the national head coach to say ‘who do you represent?’,” said Djordjic.

At this point Andersson stormed off the set and Djordjic has since demanded an apology, as reported by The Sun.

Andersson fervently denies any accusations of racism toward Djorjic. When asked if he had insinuated that Djordjic does not represent Sweden during the exchange, he replied; “Never in hell.”

Djordjic joined Manchester United in 1999 and spent six years at Old Trafford, despite never fully breaking into the first team, making just two senior appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson.







