Borussia Dortmund planning contract extension for Manchester United-target Gregor Kobel



Manchester United’s primary problem position is up front where the team clearly lack an elite goalscorer. But many have advocated for a change at the back as well.

The hunt for a striker is on and the majority of the budget is expected to be used in that chase but there is a need to have a serious discussion around David de Gea‘s place in the side.

Manager Erik ten Hag clearly prefers playing with a high-line which requires a keeper to be comfortable with the ball at their feet and have the ability to initiate sweeping actions when required.

New goalie needed at United

For all of the Spaniard’s strengths, leaving his line, playing out from the back and claiming crosses is not his forte, which makes him unsuitable for the modern game.

His shot-stopping ability is still strong and he has saved United many times this season with picture-worthy saves. But it is in the other aspects that he is letting down the Dutch boss.

The Red Devils continue to employ a low defensive line and the Spanish international’s passing still remains erratic. Ten Hag has admitted that while he has improved in that aspect, there are still improvements to be made.

The club are in talks with the United No 1 but he has rejected the first offer from the club and currently there has been no breakthrough.

The Red Devils have been linked with quite a few shot-stoppers across Europe with the likes of David Raya of Brentford and Porto’s Diogo Costa among those frequently mentioned.

The latest entrant in that list is Borussia Dortmund’s No 1 Gregor Kobel and the Bundesliga giants are aware of the interest their goalie is generating in England.

United are said to be admirers while Chelsea and Tottenham are also said to be looking at a potential deal in the summer.

That is why the current Bundesliga leaders are trying to increase the terms of his contract. His current deal goes on till 2026 and they want to extend it by another couple of years.

“Dortmund wants to prematurely extend the contract with Kobel, which runs until 2026. It’s a contract for a year or two.

“Manchester United and Chelsea have expressed a specific interest. At Bayern he is traded for the time after Manuel Neuer (contract until 2024), which does not surprise.

Kobel is much admired across Europe

“And now there are rumors in England that Tottenham Hotspur are thinking of him because of the successor to world champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris,” a report in the Blick mentioned.

The report mentioned that Dortmund could realistically collect as much as €40-50 million from his sale.

While Dortmund want to extend Kobel’s deal, it will be difficult to match his expectations and the wages that he could earn in England.

The Switzerland international is said to be currently earning €4million a year. A new contract would mean a rise to €12-13 million.

That would be difficult to sustain for Dortmund as the top earners — Marco Reus or Niklas Süle earn that much.

It will be interesting to see where Kobel eventually heads to. One fact is for certain, United need a new goalkeeper and they shoudl address this issue as soon as possible.



