Bruno Fernandes wins Manchester United Player of the Month award



Bruno Fernandes has been declared Manchester United’s Player of the Month for March.

It was very much a close run thing, with the Portuguese star just about pipping Marcus Rashford to the prize.

Fernandes secured 40% of the vote, with Rashford securing 39%, and Lisandro Martinez grabbing third place with 21%.

The midfield played the full ninety minutes in all but one of the Red Devils’ six matches, only being withdrawn with twenty minutes to go in the Europa League second leg against Real Betis.

He captained Manchester United in all over those matches, as he has often been called upon to do this season.

The first leg of that tie was arguably Fernandes’ showpiece performance of March, with the Man United player grabbing a goal and an assist on route to a 4-1 victory.

He was also exceptional in the Premier League, with two goals proving decisive against Fulham in a tricky game that demanded an inspired comeback.

Fernandes was at his creative best throughout the month, racking up 18 key passes as per Sofascore – an incredible rate of three per match.

He had come under intense scrutiny after a somewhat headless performance against Liverpool early on in March, but his response was nothing short of incredible.

Fernandes has now won the Manchester United’s Player of the Month award since signing for the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

As close it is was, breaking Rashford’s recent stranglehold on the award is quite the achievement.

Bruno Fernandes will be hoping to continue his fine form as Man United gear up for a busy end to the campaign.







