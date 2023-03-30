Dean Henderson wanted by two clubs for permanent deal



Manchester United have been contacted by two clubs regarding Dean Henderson’s future next season.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that both clubs are interest in a permanent transfer for the on-loan goalkeeper.

Currently awaiting a return to fitness at Nottingham Forest, Henderson has impressed during his temporary stay in the Midlands.

He has saved two penalties this season and – despite his side having recruited Keylor Navas in January – is expected to return to the first team once available.

That may yet be three weeks away, but it will leave Henderson with plenty of time to keep scouts’ interested before the season ends.

Whether or not Forest will look to make the deal a permanent one is unclear, however The Athletic do suggest that Tottenham Hotspur could be another interested party.

Spurs will need to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer, with the 36-year-old fast approaching the end of his career at the top level.

Newcastle United were linked with Henderson back in the summer and may well reignite their interest in the keeper.

Whether a club abroad would be interested in taking on the player’s £120,000-a-week wages is an unknown at this stage.

What does seem highly unlikely, however, would be a return to Old Trafford for Henderson.

As previously reported by The Peoples Person, the goalie has already accepted that his time at Old Trafford is already over.

That will come as no surprise, given the inflammatory comments made by Dean Henderson upon his exit from Manchester United.







Get the exclusive build-up to the match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £3 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before the big match and during the transfer window!



